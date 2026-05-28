Lavrov says EU diplomacy entered “idiotic statements” phase

28 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized on Thursday European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas' remarks about limiting the Russian military, saying he doesn't "discuss idiotic statements", AzerNEWS reports.

Kallas revealed earlier in the day that if talks between Europe and Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine begin, the bloc will insist that Moscow withdraw its forces.

Moreover, the EU representative stated that Russia reached a "dead end" in this conflict and claimed that the country is trying to project strength with attacks on civilians.

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Thursday said European embassies remained in Kyiv despite renewed Russian threats and attacks, while the United States pulled out its diplomatic staff.

Speaking at her arrival at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Limassol, Kallas accused Moscow of trying to spread fear through intensified attacks against Ukraine after failing to make major battlefield gains. "All the European stayed and America left," Kallas said, adding that remaining in Kyiv also required "courage" from diplomatic missions.

Before the remarks, Kallas stressed the need for European unity, saying the bloc was "much, much weaker" when acting separately than together.