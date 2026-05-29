Robots joined fashion show in Seoul

29 May 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Humans and robots jointly took part in the Mach 33: Physical AI Fashion Show held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. According to the organizing company, Galaxy Corporation, this was the world’s first fashion show where “human imagination and cutting-edge technology merged on a single stage”, AzerNEWS reports.

“The runway no longer belongs exclusively to humans. Machines are not replacing people — they are becoming creative partners in shaping the future of art and fashion,” the company stated.

During the show, robots appeared in a variety of futuristic outfits, including metallic jackets, cyberpunk-style overalls, and space-inspired costumes. One robot even walked the runway wearing a denim suit and a cowboy hat, drawing loud reactions from the audience.

Galaxy Corporation described the event as “a philosophical reflection on the future coexistence of humans and robots.” The show featured humanoid robots developed by the Chinese company Unitree Robotics. One of the highlights of the evening was a synchronized dance performance in which humans and robots moved together in perfect harmony, responding to each other’s gestures and movements in real time.

The company emphasized that even the “cold metal of robots” can express emotion, creativity, and the “noble spirit of humanity.”

Explaining the name of the project, Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong Ho noted that Mach 33 refers to the approximate speed required to overcome Earth’s gravity and enter space. According to him, the concept symbolizes humanity’s desire to break technological boundaries and move toward a new era.

The event took place at a robot-themed entertainment park in eastern Seoul, which is expected to officially open to the public later this summer. The venue is also being developed as a new attraction for K-pop fans and technology enthusiasts.

After the fashion show, spectators were treated to an unusual robot kickboxing match, further blending entertainment with advanced robotics.

Galaxy Corporation positions itself as a company operating at the intersection of technology, music, fashion, and entertainment. The agency also represents global K-pop star G-Dragon and has previously announced plans to launch robot dance performances featuring modern K-pop choreography.

Interestingly, the company believes robots could revolutionize the entertainment industry because, once one robot learns choreography, the same movement algorithms can instantly be shared with thousands of others. Galaxy Corporation hopes to organize more than a thousand robotic performances annually and plans to begin international tours by the end of 2026.

Despite the excitement surrounding the project, some experts in South Korea remain skeptical about whether robot performers can truly maintain long-term audience interest and emotionally compete with human artists on stage.