U.S. military operations against Iran cost over $92.5 billion
The cost of U.S. military operations against Iran has exceeded $92.5 billion, AzerNEWS reports.
The data was published by the "Iran War Cost Tracker" portal.
According to the report, Washington spent approximately $11.3 billion during the first six days of the conflict in the Middle East. After that initial period, daily military expenditures reportedly reached around $1 billion per day.
It must be noted that USA and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. The escalation significantly increased tensions across the region and raised international concerns over the possibility of a broader conflict in the Middle East.
The conflict in the Middle East is entering its fourth month with negotiators yet to make a breakthrough, which would pave the way for an enduring peace.
On April 8, a two-week ceasefire between the parties was announced through Pakistan’s mediation efforts. The truce also marked the beginning of negotiations aimed at reducing tensions and preventing further escalation.
Photo: U.S. Navy photo/U.S. Central Command
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