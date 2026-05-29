Azerbaijan facilitates another transit delivery from Russia to Armenia

29 May 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia will be transported through Azerbaijan in transit, AzerNEWS reports.

On May 29, 4 railcars of wheat weighing 280 tons and 4 railcars of fertilizers weighing 277 tons will be dispatched from the Bilajari station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

It should be noted that, to date, more than 28,000 tons of grain, over 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. So far, more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.