Iran claims it coordinated passage of 26 vessels out of Hormuz

28 May 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Over the past 24 hours, on May 27, a total of 26 vessels navigated through the Strait of Hormuz under the coordination of the Naval Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), AzerNEWS reports, citing the IRGC.

According to the statement, the vessels included oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial cargo carriers, with their security ensured during transit through the strategic waterway.

The IRGC emphasized that all ships are required to obtain authorization and coordinate their passage through the Strait of Hormuz. It warned that any unauthorized transit would be considered a violation and would prompt appropriate action.

The statement further noted that several ships attempted to enter the Persian Gulf overnight after disabling their tracking systems. Following repeated warnings, IRGC naval units reportedly detained two vessels, while the remaining ships were forced to retreat.

Additionally, the IRGC accused the United States military of violating a ceasefire agreement by launching several missiles at an empty area of the Bandar Abbas city airport.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.



The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Photo: Getty Images