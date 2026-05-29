Azeri Light slides as global oil rout deepens amid demand concerns

29 May 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

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The price of Azerbaijan’s benchmark crude oil, Azeri Light, recorded a decline on international markets amid broader downward trends in global energy prices, AzerNEWS reports. According to sources in the oil market, the price of Azeri Light crude traded on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port fell by...

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