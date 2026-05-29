Baku Boulevard to host spectacular classic and supercar festival this June

29 May 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A festival of classic and supercars will be held on Baku Boulevard on 6–7 June, AzerNEWS reports.

The “Classics & Supercars” festival will take place at the Dənizkənarı Milli Park, organised jointly by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and Nazar Holdings.

Over the course of two days, Baku Boulevard will showcase a wide range of classic and high-performance cars from different eras and countries.

The vehicles will be displayed across dedicated “Classic Cars”, “Supercar” and “Sports Cars” zones.

The festival will feature automobiles from the collection of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, as well as vehicles belonging to registered participants taking part in the event.

Those wishing to exhibit their own vehicles at the festival can register by contacting [email protected] or calling (+99450) 295 01 00.

Entry to the festival will be free for all visitors.