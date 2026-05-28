Gucci to partner with Formula 1 team

28 May 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Gucci has officially announced a partnership agreement with the French Formula 1 team Alpine F1 Team, under which the fashion giant will become the team’s title sponsor starting from the 2027 season, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the deal, the team will be renamed Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team and is expected to adopt Gucci’s signature colors, replacing the current blue-and-pink livery associated with sponsor BWT.

At the same time, Gucci unveiled a new project called Gucci Racing, describing it as “an experimental business platform at the intersection of luxury, fashion, and motorsport.” The initiative’s logo was presented in elegant black-and-gold colors, emphasizing the premium image of the brand.

According to RacingNews365, the long-term agreement could bring Alpine between $55 million and $60 million annually, making it one of the most lucrative sponsorship deals in Formula 1 in recent years.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Alpine’s history has intersected with the fashion industry. Back in 1986, the team was acquired by the Italian clothing brand Benetton. During the Benetton era, legendary driver Michael Schumacher began his rise to dominance, winning his first two Formula 1 world titles in 1994 and 1995. The team also secured the Constructors’ Championship in 1995.

After the opening five races of the 2026 Formula 1 season, Alpine F1 Team currently sits fifth in the Constructors’ standings with 35 points. Analysts believe the Gucci partnership could significantly strengthen the team’s global image and commercial appeal, especially among younger audiences and luxury-focused markets.