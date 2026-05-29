China builds massive desert military network

29 May 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

China is preparing for a potential nuclear war scenario by building a vast network of military facilities in the middle of the desert, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

Satellite images show more than 80 launch pads, underground bunkers, communication hubs, airfields, railway links, and weapons storage sites located near areas where China’s intercontinental ballistic missiles are deployed.

In a remote desert region of China, a large-scale military facility is under construction, which some security analysts believe is designed to ensure that a potential U.S. first strike would not be able to eliminate Beijing’s nuclear retaliatory capability.

China already possesses nuclear missiles capable of reaching any city in the United States. According to satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters, the country is now developing an extensive network of missile launch sites, underground bunkers, and communication facilities near its western nuclear silo fields, which house some of its longest-range weapons.

The defensive infrastructure includes more than 80 launch pads and several uniquely shaped installations in the northwestern desert area near the Hami nuclear silo complex.