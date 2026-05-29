Judge temporarily blocks Trump's $1.8B 'lawfare' fund

29 May 2026 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled on Friday to temporarily block the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) from creating a $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" in light of a lawsuit that challenges the fund's existence, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Brinkema's ruling, a hearing will be held on June 12 to determine whether to maintain a block on the fund, while the Trump administration can file its opposition to the plaintiffs' request for blocking the fund by June 5. The order came in response to a request filed yesterday, which is one of three cases against the $1.8 billion fund.

The government previously revealed that the fund was part of US President Donald Trump's settlement agreement to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and that the $1.8 billion would be used to provide financial compensation to claimants who "suffered weaponization and lawfare."