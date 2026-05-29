UK expands youth employment program

29 May 2026 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The United Kingdom has announced plans to expand opportunities for internships, vocational training, and work experience placements for young people across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision follows the publication of a government review warning about the growing risk of a so-called “lost generation” — young people who are unable to enter the labour market due to a lack of skills, experience, or available entry-level jobs.

Previously, the UK government unveiled a £2.5 billion (around $3.36 billion) youth employment support package aimed at creating approximately 200,000 jobs and improving access to training programmes.

Now, officials say the initiative will be significantly expanded, with up to 300,000 additional opportunities expected to be created in the coming years. The expanded scheme will focus on apprenticeships, paid internships, and partnerships with private companies to better connect education with real labour market needs.

Interestingly, policymakers are increasingly concerned that rapid technological change — particularly the rise of artificial intelligence and automation — is reducing the number of traditional entry-level roles in industries such as administration, retail, and customer service. As a result, the new programme is also expected to include digital skills training, coding bootcamps, and AI-related education to prepare young people for future job markets.

Experts say that countries investing early in youth upskilling are likely to see long-term economic benefits, as a more adaptable workforce can help offset demographic challenges and maintain productivity growth.