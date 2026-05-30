Baku weather mostly dry with mild temperatures expected tomorrow

30 May 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Variable cloudy skies with occasional overcast conditions are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow, with mostly dry weather prevailing throughout the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service, AzerNEWS reports.

A brief spell of light rain is possible overnight in some suburban areas, forecasters said. Moderate southwesterly winds will shift to northwesterly by the evening.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to range from 14 to 16 degrees Celsius overnight and climb to 22 to 27 degrees during the day. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm of mercury to 756 mm. Relative humidity will hover between 60 and 70 percent overnight and 45 to 55 percent during daylight hours.

Across Azerbaijan’s regions, the weather will remain mostly dry, though short-term rainfall, lightning, and hail are possible in some mountainous and foothill areas. Fog may form in certain locations overnight and in the morning. Westerly winds will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

Temperatures across the regions will range from 14 to 17 degrees at night and 25 to 29 degrees during the day. In the mountains, overnight lows will be between 7 and 12 degrees, with daytime highs reaching 15 to 20 degrees, and up to 25 degrees in some locations.