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Saturday, May 30, 2026

Middle East tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan drop 14 percent in first quarter

30 May 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
Middle East tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan drop 14 percent in first quarter
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Azerbaijan received 38,414 tourists from Middle Eastern countries during the first three months of this year, marking a 13.9 percent decline compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

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