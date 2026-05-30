Azerbaijan women volleyball team completes foreign training camp unbeaten

30 May 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan women’s national volleyball team, preparing for the European League, has successfully concluded its training camp abroad, winning all friendly matches played against national teams and club sides, according to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, AzerNEWS reports.

From May 12 to 16, the team held a training camp in Hungary, where they played two test matches against the Hungarian national team. Azerbaijan secured victories in both encounters, winning 3-0 and 3-1.

The squad then traveled to Slovenia for further preparations. From May 16 to 29, the team trained in the city of Maribor under the leadership of head coach Faig Garayev. During this period, Azerbaijan played additional friendly matches and defeated the national teams of Croatia (3-1) and Austria (3-1, 3-1). The team also triumphed over Colgate University’s club team from the United States with a commanding 3-0 victory.

The Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team will play its opening matches of the European League at home in Baku. On June 5-7, the national squad will face Sweden and Estonia in the group stage.

The team’s undefeated run abroad has boosted morale ahead of the home tournament. Fans are expected to fill the stadium in Baku to support the squad as they aim for a strong start in the European competition.