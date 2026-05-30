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Saturday, May 30, 2026

Azerbaijan crendit investments reach 32.6 billion manat as lending grows

30 May 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan crendit investments reach 32.6 billion manat as lending grows
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Credit investments in the Azerbaijani economy totaled 32 billion 631.8 million manat as of May 1 of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

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