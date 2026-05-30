President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Croatia
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, AzerNEWS reports.
''Esteemed Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and your entire people my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Croatia – Statehood Day.
The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia are based on strong traditions. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to maintain a constructive dialogue, strengthen bilateral relations, and expand cooperation for the well-being of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Croatia.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 26 May 2026,'' the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!