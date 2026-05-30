Munich airport suspends flights over suspected drone activity

30 May 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Flight operations at Munich International Airport were temporarily halted early this morning due to suspected unmanned aerial vehicle activity, AzerNEWS reports.

In the interest of passenger safety, both takeoff and landing runways were closed, and all general aviation activities were briefly suspended. Police and security forces were immediately deployed to the area and have launched an investigation.

A helicopter has been called in to assist with search and inspection efforts. As of now, officials have not provided any official confirmation regarding additional evidence verifying the presence of a drone.

As part of the security measures, flights were temporarily grounded, and authorities have not yet announced when normal operations will resume.

The incident has caused delays for passengers and disruptions to flight schedules. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates. The airport authorities have not released further details pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.