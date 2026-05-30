5 rescued from flooded Laos cave as search continues for 2 missing villagers

30 May 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Five villagers trapped for more than a week inside a flooded cave in central Laos have now been rescued, while search operations continue for two others still missing, according to Lao authorities and international rescue teams, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The group became trapped on May 20 after heavy rainfall triggered flooding and landslides that blocked the entrance to a cave in Xaysomboun province, where the villagers had reportedly entered in search of gold ore. After days of difficult rescue efforts, teams located five survivors alive on a rocky ledge about 300 meters inside the cave system.

Four additional men were brought to safety on Saturday following the rescue of the first survivor a day earlier. The rescued villagers were transferred for medical treatment and observation. Rescue officials said efforts remain focused on locating the two missing members of the group.

The operation has drawn support from Lao, Thai and international cave rescue specialists, including experienced divers involved in Thailand’s dramatic 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue. According to reports, more than 100 rescuers have taken part in the mission, navigating flooded passages, unstable rock formations and near-zero visibility conditions.

The Vientiane Times reported that rescue teams worked around the clock to pump water from the cave and clear debris while supplying trapped survivors with food, drinking water and emergency equipment. The cave’s remote location and ongoing rainfall have complicated efforts to reach deeper sections where the remaining villagers may be located.

Officials said rescuers remain hopeful that the missing men can still be found despite challenging conditions. The operation has captured national attention in Laos and drawn comparisons with previous high-profile cave rescues in Southeast Asia.