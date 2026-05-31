Poland plans to restrict social media use for children under 15

31 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Poland is moving to limit social media access for children under the age of 15, with a new draft law being prepared by the ruling Civic Coalition alliance, according to the country’s Minister of Digital Affairs, AzerNEWS reports.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs, confirmed the development in an interview with TVP World. He stated that work is currently underway on the proposed legislation, which is expected to take effect on September 1.

The draft law has been put forward by members of the ruling coalition and enjoys the support of key government figures, including Education Minister Barbara Nowacka.

“We are working on a law that will introduce restrictions on the use of social media by children under the age of 15,” Gawkowski said, without detailing specific enforcement mechanisms or penalties for noncompliance.

The proposal aligns Poland with a growing international movement to regulate minors’ access to social media platforms. Australia became the first country last year to impose a ban on social media for children under 16. Several European nations, including Denmark, France, Spain, Greece, and the United Kingdom, are also preparing similar measures.

Polish officials argue that the restrictions are necessary to protect young users from online harm, including cyberbullying, disinformation, and excessive screen time. The move has drawn both support from child safety advocates and concerns from digital rights groups about potential overreach and enforcement challenges.

If passed, the law would make Poland one of the stricter European countries regarding youth social media access, though implementation details and age verification mechanisms have yet to be fully disclosed.