MES's Mughan Regional Center holds school zone competition for young rescuers and firefighters [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Mughan Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has held the zonal stage of the 13th nationwide "Young Rescuer and Firefighter" competition, AzerNEWS reports.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, aimed to assess students' physical and intellectual preparedness for emergency situations, strengthen their sense of responsibility toward personal and public safety, and promote a healthy lifestyle among the younger generation.

The competition, which began with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem, brought together schools from cities and districts under the Regional Center's jurisdiction.

The contest consisted of three stages: "Combined Fire Relay," "Team Presentation," and "Young Experts."

After a highly competitive contest, the team from Qadimkand village secondary school of Neftchala district took first place, the team from Ashagi Nokhudlu village secondary school of Salyan district secured second place, and the team from Alisoltanbayli village secondary school of Saatli district came in third.

The winning team earned the right to participate in the republican stage of the :Young Rescuer and Firefighter" competition.