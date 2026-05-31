Passenger bus accident in Turkiye causes fatalities and injuries [PHOTOS[

31 May 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A passenger bus belonging to a tourism company in Türkiye crashed into obstacles on the Denizli-Aydın highway and subsequently caught fire, AzerNEWS reports citing TRT Haber.

Eight people, including the driver, were killed and 33 others were injured. The injured were taken to hospital.

Reports indicate that the bus, traveling from İzmir to Antalya, was carrying 38 passengers and 3 crew members.

Due to the accident, traffic toward Denizli was closed for about 4 hours. The road was reopened after the burned bus was removed.