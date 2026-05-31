Passenger bus accident in Turkiye causes fatalities and injuries [PHOTOS[
A passenger bus belonging to a tourism company in Türkiye crashed into obstacles on the Denizli-Aydın highway and subsequently caught fire, AzerNEWS reports citing TRT Haber.
Eight people, including the driver, were killed and 33 others were injured. The injured were taken to hospital.
Reports indicate that the bus, traveling from İzmir to Antalya, was carrying 38 passengers and 3 crew members.
Due to the accident, traffic toward Denizli was closed for about 4 hours. The road was reopened after the burned bus was removed.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!