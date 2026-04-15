Azerbaijan, United States discuss strategic cooperation [PHOTOS]

15 April 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and the United States held discussions on strengthening their strategic cooperation across several key sectors, including energy, trade, and investment, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, Rebecca Neff, and representatives of the Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the discussions focused on the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Charter between the two countries.

The parties exchanged views on potential joint projects in areas such as transportation, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. The role of the private sector in advancing these initiatives was also highlighted during the talks.

Azerbaijan’s strategic importance in ensuring regional energy security was emphasized, along with its role in diversifying trade routes, particularly along the Middle Corridor.

Additionally, the meeting held an exchange of views on other bilateral issues of mutual interest.