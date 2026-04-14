Final preparations given to judo team ahead of European Championships [PHOTOS]

The leadership of Azerbaijani Judo Federation has met with
members of the national team ahead of the European Judo
Championships to express support and confidence in their
performance at the upcoming competition, AzerNEWS
reports.
During the meeting, it was outlined that Azerbaijani judokas are
expected to achieve successful results in this prestigious
continental competition.
At the same time, the athletes were given final pre-competition
advice, with particular attention drawn to the importance of
discipline, composure, and the correct tactical approach on the
tatami. At the end of the meeting, the judokas were wished
success.
The 2026 European Senior Judo Championships will be held from
April 16–19, 2026, in Tbilisi, Georgia.
A total of 409 judokas from 46 countries (232 men and 177 women)
will compete for 14 sets of medals in the continental event.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art worldwide.
The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad
Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and
Transportation.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin
Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the 73 kg division.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.