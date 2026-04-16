Nizami Cinema Center hosts premier of second season of “Me, Lala and Sherlock Holmes” TV series [PHOTOS]

16 April 2026 01:24 (UTC+04:00)

On April 15, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the premiere of the second season of the “Me, Lala and Sherlock Holmes” TV series, produced on the joint initiative of the Azerbaijan Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, as well as Culture Minister Adil Karimli, and Education and Science Minister Emin Amrullayev attended the event.

Addressing the event, Education and Science Minister Emin Amrullayev expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the project.

The Minister noted that such projects contribute significantly to children's education and shaping their worldview.

Screenwriter of the series Tural Sevdimali noted that the project aims to teach children to build friendships wisely, recognize the true heroes, and, most importantly, the people they can trust.

According to him, the TV series has successfully passed its pitching phase, and the production of the feature film and its future premier is expected.

The author of the TV series is Tural Sevdimali, the screenwriters are Tural Sevidmali and Vugar Huseynov. The TV series includes 12 episodes, each featuring 50 minutes.

In the first season of the series, Murad, a seventh grader who has a rich imagination, is going on summer vacation again and, spending the entire summer with his grandparents in the village. During his stay with his grandparents, Murad also shows interest in books. He starts reading those books one by one. Murad reads a book in each series and the hero of the book comes to life in his imagination, helping him solve his daily problems.

The second season also revolves around Murad’s adventures, as he dreams about joining the “Brainiest” intellectual competition but loses the right to participate at the competition. However, he strives to help Lala to represent their village at the competition.

The second season of “Me, Lala and Sherlock Holmes” TV series will be broadcast on Azerbaijan Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company starting from April 19.