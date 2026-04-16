Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture hosts seminar of ashig art [PHOTOS]

16 April 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A scientific-practical seminar titled "The Embodiment of National and Spiritual Values in Azerbaijani Ashig Art" has been held at the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM), AzerNEWS reports.

The seminar, conducted with the support of the Azerbaijan Ashigs Union, was dedicated to the creative legacy of outstanding masters of the saz — ashigs Molla Juma, Huseyn Sarachli, and Panah Panahov.

Participants of the event first became acquainted with the museum's ashig art corner. The museum's director, Doctor of Arts and Honored Cultural Worker, Alla Bayramova, noted that the museum features sections dedicated to prominent masters of music and poetry who made significant contributions to the development of ashug art, and that it preserves valuable exhibits.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Ashigs Union, Honored Scholar, Doctor of Philology, and Professor Maharram Gasimli, stressed the importance of the seminar, stating that the event contributes to preserving and promoting the creative heritage of ashugs Molla Juma, Huseyn Sarachli, and Panah Panahov, who hold a unique place in the national ashug tradition.

MEMİM Director, PhD in Art Studies and Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov, expressed gratitude for the support provided to the seminar, noting that its goal is to protect national and spiritual values and promote the legacy of ashugs who glorified patriotism in their work.

As part of the event, presentations were delivered by the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Ashigs Union, Honored Cultural Worker Musa Nabioglu on "A Unique Epic Master – Huseyn Sarachli," a member of the union, researcher, and grandson of Ashig Molla Juma, Elman Azizov, on "The Literary Heritage of Molla Juma," and MEMİM employee, PhD in Art Studies and Honored Cultural Worker Saadat Tahmirazgizi on "The Unity of Ashig Style and Folk Song in the Work of Panah Panahov."

Guests were also presented with an artistic program featuring performances by renowned ashugs. In addition, the folklore ensemble “Cheshme,” led by Honored Cultural Worker and ashug Gyulara Azafli, enriched the event with saz melodies from the repertoire of master ashugs.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.