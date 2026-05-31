Third Education Fair of Uzbek Universities held with support of ANAS Central Scientific Library [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Third Education Fair of Uzbek Universities was held with the participation of the Central Scientific Library (CSL) of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) as a partner, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the event, Sarkhan Khaveri, Head of the Science and Education Department of the ANAS Presidium, Doctor of Philology, noted that one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan's current state policy is to further deepen integration among Turkic peoples in social, economic, cultural, political, scientific, and educational spheres.

He underlined that in the modern era, advanced technologies, innovation, and scientific potential are key factors determining the development of states. Sarkhan Khaveri added that the Turkic world, seeking a strong position in an increasingly globalized and digitalized world, must give special attention to science, education, and high technologies.

He also highlighted that one of the main challenges of the modern world is the competition for space technologies, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation, and high scientific potential.

Sarkhan Khaveri stated that the future of the Turkic world will be shaped not only by a shared history but also by shared scientific potential, a common innovation environment, and a unified technological future.

He further stressed the special importance of developing scientific and higher education cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Khaveri noted that the fair is not only an opportunity to showcase scientific achievements but also an important step toward strengthening the intellectual foundations of a shared Turkic future.