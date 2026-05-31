Azerbaijan plans major step in digital development with Supercomputer Center

31 May 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A supercomputer is an extremely powerful computing system designed to perform calculations at speeds far beyond those of standard computers.

It is built to solve highly complex problems that require massive amounts of data processing, such as scientific simulations, weather prediction, space research, molecular modeling, artificial intelligence training, and cryptography.

They play a critical role in modern science and industry. For example, supercomputers help scientists simulate climate change, design new medicines, model nuclear reactions, analyze space data, and develop advanced artificial intelligence systems.

In Azerbaijan, the development of high-performance computing is becoming a key component of the country's digital transformation strategy.

Plans have been announced to establish a National Supercomputer Center to strengthen digital infrastructure, support the development of artificial intelligence, and enable the local processing of large-scale data, AzerNEWS reports.

The "New Digital Architecture of Azerbaijan" is regarded as a major milestone in the country's future development strategy.

In line with the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development, the National Supercomputer Center is scheduled to be established in 2026.

The Center will facilitate domestic processing of large datasets, support the advancement of artificial intelligence solutions, and reduce reliance on foreign computing systems.

At the same time, the system will serve as an open platform for government institutions, research organizations, and the private sector, facilitating the implementation of innovative projects and strengthening the digital ecosystem.

According to the Information Technology Institute under the Ministry of Science and Education, given the relevance of this initiative, the Institute is conducting extensive research on network and communications sovereignty and the development of digital infrastructure.Significant work is also underway to train highly qualified specialists.

These projects contribute to strengthening the country's technological independence and ensuring national digital security.

Experts note that the creation of the National Supercomputer Center will accelerate scientific innovation in Azerbaijan, advance the digital economy, and expand opportunities for the application of new technologies.

Moreover, the Center has the potential to become one of the region's leading high-performance computing platforms.

AI Generated Photo