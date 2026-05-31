National gymnasts shine at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the 2nd European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, AzerNEWS reports.

The senior group routine team finished 11th in the all-around standings among 26 teams with 46.650 points. They placed 11th in the five-ball routine (24.100 points) and 15th in the three hoops and two pairs of clubs routine (22.550 points).

In the senior team standings, Azerbaijan ranked 15th overall with 239.350 points, combining group and individual results. Contributions came from Fidan Gurbanli, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Kamilla Seyidzade.

In the individual all-around, Fidan Gurbanli placed 32nd with 74.850 points.

For the junior program, Azerbaijan was represented by Azada Atakishiyeva and Nuray Muradli. Atakishiyeva achieved 19th place in the hoop exercise with 22.450 points.

The 42nd European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships was held at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna, Bulgaria.

Around 302 gymnasts from 43 European countries took part in the championships.

The competition featured both junior and senior categories in individual and group disciplines.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.