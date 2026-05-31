British minister: Azerbaijan is important partner in security and diplomacy [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan is an important partner for the United Kingdom in the fields of security and diplomacy, UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker said during an official reception in London marking the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence, AzerNEWS reports.

Addressing the event as the senior British government representative, Lord Coaker highlighted the growing potential of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"I am proud that the British Government, which I represent, is elevating its relations with Azerbaijan to the level of a strategic partnership,” he said. “This will enable broader cooperation in defence and security, trade, investment, economic growth, as well as innovation and education. These priorities are being discussed during the increasing number of high-level visits between our two countries."

The minister noted that in an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world, the importance of friends and partner nations has never been greater, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is a key partner for the United Kingdom in both the security and diplomatic arenas.

Lord Coaker also referred to Azerbaijan’s notable achievements throughout its history, particularly in recent years. He stated that the United Kingdom welcomes and appreciates the continued efforts of President Ilham Aliyev to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan in December last year, the British minister said the country had left a profound impression on him. He praised Baku for its unique blend of ancient heritage and modern development, as well as its role as a meeting point between East and West. He also expressed admiration for the warmth and hospitality of the Azerbaijani people, noting that visiting Azerbaijan provides the best opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the country.

Lord Coaker added that his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and other Azerbaijani officials during the visit had contributed to strengthening bilateral relations, including cooperation in the field of defence.

In addition to serving as a Minister of State, Lord Coaker is a member of the UK Parliament’s House of Lords. The United Kingdom’s ministerial-level representation at the Independence Day reception in London underscored the steadily growing relationship between the two countries.