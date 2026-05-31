State Customs Committee prevents sale of illegally imported medicines

31 May 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Operational-Investigative Main Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC), together with the Operational and Investigation Department of the Baku Main Customs Department, have carried out comprehensive operational-search measures, AzerNEWS reports.

As a result, they prevented the sale of a large quantity of medicinal products illegally brought into the country.

A total of 44,335 units of unregistered medicines in 251 different types were discovered. These included blisters, ampoules, and vials.

The medicines were found in a pharmacy warehouse and a cargo vehicle in the city of Sumgait.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.