Hollywood opposes Paramount–Warner Bros. merger

14 April 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

More than a thousand representatives from the film and television industry have strongly opposed the planned merger between Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery. In an open letter, they are calling for the deal to be stopped, warning that it could reshape the entire entertainment landscape, AzerNEWS reports.

Among the signatories are Kristen Stewart, Denis Villeneuve, Joaquin Phoenix, Ben Stiller, J.J. Abrams, David Fincher, Jane Fonda, and many others.

The group argues that combining two major studios would further reduce competition, lead to job losses, and limit creative choice for audiences. The letter warns that “the integrity, independence, and diversity of our industry will be seriously undermined.”

It also highlights that Hollywood is already feeling the impact of previous media consolidations, pointing to fewer theatrical releases, shrinking mid-budget film production, and a growing dominance of franchise-driven content. Critics say this trend risks weakening the space for original storytelling and independent creators.

The document notes that the Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta, along with other state officials, is reviewing potential antitrust concerns and has not ruled out legal action to block the deal.

As of now, both Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have not publicly commented on the backlash.

An interesting angle is that the debate reflects a broader “streaming consolidation” trend in the entertainment industry—similar to earlier mega-mergers like Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Industry analysts say that while such deals may strengthen streaming platforms financially, they often reduce the number of independent “greenlight voices,” meaning fewer diverse projects make it into production despite rising global demand for content.