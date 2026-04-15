Azerbaijan to introduce redesigned 100-manat banknote

15 April 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced that a newly redesigned 100-manat banknote will be introduced into circulation on July 15, 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the CBA.

According to the CBA, central banks around the world regularly update the design and security features of banknotes to combat forgery, incorporate the latest technologies, and improve public confidence and satisfaction.

Since 2021, the CBA has introduced updated versions of the 1, 5, 10, 20, and 50-manat banknotes, integrating advanced innovations, including nano- and micro-technologies, while maintaining the existing conceptual design framework.

As part of this ongoing process, the 100-manat banknote - dedicated to the theme of "Economy and Development" - has now been redesigned with enhanced security features and modernized visual elements.

The new banknote bears the signature of Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. His signature is placed in the upper left corner of the front side of the note.

It is noted that the updated 100-manat banknote will circulate in parallel with the existing banknote of the same denomination currently in use and will be accepted as a legal means of payment without any restrictions.