Azerbaijan, China discuss capital market and payment system cooperation

15 April 2026 20:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Development prospects for capital markets and payment systems between Azerbaijan and China were discussed during a meeting at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov received a delegation led by Chingiz Kanapyanov, a board member of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in capital market development, improving payment systems, and strengthening partnerships between financial institutions. Discussions also covered financing opportunities for entrepreneurship and business projects, as well as the implementation of joint initiatives.

According to the CBA, Azerbaijan’s direct investments in China reached $9.957 million in 2025, increasing by $7.2 million compared to 2024, or 3.6 times higher. These investments accounted for 0.4 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct investment.

China, in turn, invested $26.895 million in Azerbaijan’s economy in 2025, up by $9.3 million, or 1.5 times compared to the previous year. The share of Chinese investments in Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct investment also stood at 0.4 percent.

In 2024, China’s total direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $17.6 million, while Azerbaijan’s investments in China totaled $2.8 million.