Chinese-linked tanker transits Strait of Hormuz despite reported US blockade

14 April 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A petrochemical tanker linked to a Chinese company has passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite the reported US-imposed blockade, drawing attention to enforcement challenges in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, the vessel Rich Stary continued its route without deviation and was not impeded while transiting the strategic chokepoint.

The development comes amid heightened tensions following statements by the United States regarding a potential blockade targeting maritime traffic linked to Iran.

The uninterrupted passage of the tanker has raised questions about the practical implementation and scope of such restrictions, particularly given the Strait of Hormuz’s role as one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

This marks the first recorded passage along this route since the blockade was imposed. The tanker "Rich Starry," owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co. Ltd., is transporting approximately 250,000 barrels of methanol. The cargo was reportedly loaded onto the vessel at a port in the UAE.