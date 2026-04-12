What has Iran refused in ceasefire talks?

12 April 2026 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian negotiators rejected a number of conditions laid out by the United States during the talks in Pakistan, including ending all uranium enrichment, AzerNEWS reports via Axios.

An unnamed US official said Tehran also did not agree to dismantle all enrichment sites on its territory and give up the highly enriched material. Contentious points include Iran's regional allies, as the authorities in Tehran are not ready to end the funding for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Delegations could not agree on fully opening the Hormuz Strait or on Washington's releasing Iran's frozen assets.

Earlier during the day, US President Donald Trump said the talks went well for the most part, but the nuclear issue and the status of the strait remain unresolved. Trump announced the US would impose a naval blockade on Iran as a result.

According to the Jerusalem Post, an American official told the outlet that at the conclusion of talks in Pakistan that the gaps between the United States and Iran remained wide. “They were really not close to an agreement,” the official said.

Another source familiar with the details said members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, led by their commander Ahmad Vahidi, refused to allow the delegation to compromise on key issues.

On Sunday morning, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that 21 hours of talks with the Iranian delegation—headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf—had ended without an agreement. “The bad news is that we did not reach a deal, and I think that is much worse news for Iran than it is for the United States.”