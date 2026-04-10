Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 April 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on April 10 as part of her trip to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Director of the Center Anar Alakbarov briefed the guest on the building, widely regarded as one of the finest examples of contemporary world architecture. It was noted that the Center’s activities are focused on studying and promoting the statehood philosophy, ideology of Azerbaijanism, and the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

At the Heydar Aliyev Museum within the complex, various aspects of the National Leader’s work—both during the Soviet era and throughout Azerbaijan’s independence—are presented through interactive and virtual exhibits.

Prime Minister Ruginienė first viewed a collection of official vehicles used by Heydar Aliyev during his leadership from 1969 to 2003. Exhibits, photographs, and multimedia displays reflecting different stages of his political career attracted considerable interest.

During her visit to the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, she was informed about the country’s rich natural resources, centuries-old history, and cultural heritage. The exhibition features rare artifacts related to traditional crafts, including examples from Azerbaijan’s carpet-weaving schools, as well as ancient musical instruments presented in their authentic sound formats. Visitors can also explore displays of national costumes, ancient coins, and sacred books in various languages.

The Prime Minister also toured the “Dolls in Art” exhibition, which showcases both traditional dolls made of porcelain, paper, plastic, wood, and fabric, as well as modern pieces created using contemporary technologies.

Following a visit to the “Musical Instruments: Unity and Diversity” exhibition, Ruginienė viewed the “Dance of Patterns” carpet exhibition, highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich carpet-making traditions.

She also explored the “Classic Cars Exhibition” before signing the Center’s guest book.

At the end of the visit, the Lithuanian Prime Minister was presented with a commemorative gift and left the Center with a positive impression.