Pakistan hosts pivotal US-Iran negotiations

11 April 2026 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The long-awaited peace talks between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, are set to begin in Islamabad today, and they are expected to address issues not only crucial to the two countries but also to the broader Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

These discussions, taking place in a highly secure "red zone" where only authorized personnel are allowed entry, could determine the region's future stability.

Ahead of the talks, intense security measures have been implemented in the capital. However, despite the diplomatic preparations, there are significant concerns about the fragility of the ceasefire and ongoing developments on the ground that may affect the outcome.

The talks will be led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance, who will head their delegations.