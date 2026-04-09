Turkiye's National Security Council convenes under President Erdoğan to discuss regional threat

9 April 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The National Security Council (MGK) convened on April 8, 2026, at the Presidential Complex under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, developments concerning Turkiye’s internal and external security, as well as key topics on the regional and global agenda, were discussed.

The council was briefed on activities carried out both domestically and abroad to counter threats to national unity and the country’s survival, particularly those posed by the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and ISIS. It was emphasized that efforts in the fight against terrorism continue with determination, resolve, and success.

The meeting also evaluated efforts carried out in line with the “Turkiye Without Terrorism” goal and the “terror-free region” vision.

It was underlined that wars, conflicts, and provocations in neighboring countries will not be allowed to sabotage this process, and the aim remains to permanently remove terrorism from Turkiye’s agenda.

The council expressed satisfaction with efforts to end the wars between Israel and the United States and Iran, which negatively affect economic balances both regionally and globally. It was also noted that Turkiye will continue to meticulously take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and borders.

Developments in Iraq were also discussed, with an assessment of the impact of ongoing wars and conflicts in the region on Iraq. The importance of protecting the peace, stability, and security environment for the friendly and brotherly people of Iraq was emphasized.

The MGK statement noted that the Israeli administration’s ceasefire violations in Gaza, attempts at land appropriation in the West Bank, and actions undermining the historical identity and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Haram al-Sharif harm the peace process and the two-state solution approach.

It was emphasized that Israel’s expansion of its occupation policies to Lebanon leads to new humanitarian tragedies, and the international community was called upon to act against these unlawful actions. Strong support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was reaffirmed.

The meeting also evaluated developments in Syria within the scope of establishing peace, stability, and security. It was stated that Turkiye will continue to decisively support efforts toward an integration process that strengthens the country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and unity, based on the principle of a single state and a single army, in line with the law of brotherhood and neighborhood.

The course of the Russia-Ukraine War was also discussed, with emphasis that attacks spreading to the Black Sea and threatening energy security will not be tolerated. All parties were called upon to act with restraint.

According to the MGK communiqué, we are experiencing a historic period in which the international security environment has been deeply shaken due to wars and conflicts. While Turkiye adheres to the principle of resolving disputes through negotiation and diplomacy, it was stressed that, as an “island of stability,” the country will continue its efforts to establish peace in cooperation with its allies and friends.