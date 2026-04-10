Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to expand cooperation between SMEs [PHOTOS]

10 April 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is set to expand following discussions between officials of the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between a Kyrgyz delegation led by MP Medina Kayrylbekova and Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Sultan Akhmatov, and the Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of business relations and discussed opportunities for further cooperation in the business sector. They highlighted the importance of organizing joint events to strengthen ties between SMEs in both countries.

The Kyrgyz delegation was also informed about SMEDA’s readiness to share Azerbaijan’s experience in establishing SME Houses, as well as the broader activities of the institution.

As part of the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the conditions created at the Baku SME House, where “G2B” and “B2B” services are provided to entrepreneurs in a unified space.