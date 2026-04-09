7-Eleven’s parent pushes back US stock listing to 2027

9 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japan’s Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven Inc., announced on Thursday that it is postponing the planned public listing of its U.S. convenience-store subsidiary, originally scheduled for the second half of this year, to 2027 at the earliest, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The delay comes after the company abandoned a major takeover bid by Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard in the summer of 2024, reflecting broader market uncertainties and strategic recalibrations.

The IPO was expected to be one of the largest public offerings in recent years, with the company aiming to raise over ¥1 trillion. Proceeds from the offering were intended to fuel growth initiatives, expand U.S. operations, and enhance shareholder returns.

Industry analysts suggest that postponing the IPO gives Seven & i more time to strengthen its U.S. business amid a competitive convenience-store market, which is seeing rising costs, shifting consumer preferences, and rapid digitalization. The move may also signal a more cautious approach to international expansion following the failed takeover attempt.

Interestingly, some market observers speculate that when the IPO finally takes place, it could redefine the valuation benchmark for convenience-store chains globally, given 7-Eleven’s dominant footprint and the evolving retail landscape in the U.S.