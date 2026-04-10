Lithuanian PM visits Baku’s Icherisheher historic complex [PHOTOS]

10 April 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 10, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė visited the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The Lithuanian premier was briefed on the history of Icherisheher, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as ongoing restoration, conservation, and improvement works carried out in the area.

Officials noted that the area of Icherisheher preserves rare architectural monuments dating back to various centuries, reflecting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was introduced to the iconic Maiden Tower, where she received detailed information about its construction. It was noted that the foundations of the tower date back to the 7th–6th centuries BC, while it was reconstructed in the 12th century. The structure stands 28 meters tall, with a diameter of 16–16.5 meters, consisting of a cylindrical main tower and a large supporting structure attached on the southern side.

The delegation also toured the Bukhara Caravanserai, a 15th-century architectural monument of national importance. Ruginienė was informed about its historical role as a shelter for Central Asian merchants along ancient trade routes, as well as its recent restoration. The project, implemented under a decree by Ilham Aliyev, has restored the caravanserai to its former grandeur while preserving its architectural and engineering features.

Visitors to the site can also observe traditional craftsmanship processes, explore the creation of national art pieces, and purchase unique souvenirs.

As part of the cultural experience, the Lithuanian Prime Minister was treated to traditional tandoor bread.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a masterpiece of medieval Eastern architecture and a monument of global historical significance. Built in the early 15th century, the complex is situated at the highest point of one of Icherisheher’s hills, offering clear views of the Caspian Sea and the surrounding elevations. It continues to retain its historical and architectural prominence to this day.