UAE launches first high-frequency network

10 April 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The UAE has announced the launch of the world’s first commercial network and ecosystem operating above 6 GHz (U6GHz), signaling its ambitions to become a global leader in the next generation of digital infrastructure. The initiative was supported by international technology companies, including Huawei and Nokia, as well as local operators du and e&, highlighting a strong collaboration between global and regional players, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made at the SAMENA 2026 Council Leadership Summit, with the initiative led by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

This milestone represents a major step forward in the development of next-generation mobile networks, as countries and operators work to build infrastructure capable of meeting the surging demand for data transmission driven by artificial intelligence, advanced applications, and emerging technologies.

The TDRA confirmed plans to expand the commercial network to frequencies up to 6 GHz by 2026 and called on global stakeholders—including chipmakers and device manufacturers—to actively participate in its commercialization.

Experts note that the introduction of U6GHz technology is expected to significantly boost digital infrastructure across critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. It also positions the UAE at the forefront of building a technology-driven economy capable of supporting AI, the Internet of Things, and other future-ready innovations.

Interestingly, this initiative could make the UAE a testing ground for high-frequency applications that many other countries are only beginning to explore, potentially accelerating the global adoption of ultra-fast, low-latency networks.