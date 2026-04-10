Hyundai recalls cars over seat belt defect

10 April 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 294,128 vehicles in the United States due to a defect that could cause seat belt fasteners to detach, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the U.S. auto safety regulator, a loose or disconnected seat belt may fail to properly restrain passengers, significantly increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

The agency stated that authorized dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and, if necessary, reinforce or replace the seat belt components at no cost to owners.

Interestingly, vehicle recalls related to safety systems such as seat belts and airbags are treated with the highest priority, as even minor defects can have serious consequences. Industry experts note that modern cars rely heavily on integrated safety systems, meaning that a single faulty component can compromise overall passenger protection.