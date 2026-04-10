Israel criticises Pakistan's Defence Minister's remarks, calling them outrageous as he questions mediation

10 April 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

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Israel has strongly criticised remarks made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, calling them “outrageous” and raising doubts over Islamabad’s credibility as a neutral mediator in ongoing Middle East tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that calls for Israel’s annihilation are unacceptable from any government, particularly one positioning itself as a facilitator of peace. The response followed controversial comments by Asif on social media, in which he referred to Israel in highly critical terms, drawing widespread condemnation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also denounced the remarks, describing them as “blatantly antisemitic” and stressing that Israel would continue to defend itself against threats to its security.

Pakistan has recently been credited with mediating a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran and is expected to host further talks in the coming days. However, the latest statements have cast uncertainty over its role in the diplomatic process.

In his comments, Asif also referenced ongoing conflicts involving Israel in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon. The development comes amid heightened tensions across the region, as diplomatic efforts continue to stabilise the situation and sustain a fragile ceasefire.