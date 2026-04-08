Writers' Union celebrate anniversary of prominent oil scientist [PHOTOS]

8 April 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Natavan Club of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AWU) has celebrated the 80th birthday of the prominent oil scientist, diplomat, and poet Hajan Hajisoy, a faculty member at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), AzerNEWS reports.

The event featured presentations of Hajan Hajisoy's books "Var ilə yoxun arası" and "Neftçıxarmada qeyri-səlis məntiq", co-authored with Professor Rafig Aliyev, and was attended by the poet’s literary colleagues, scholars, and intellectuals.

The host of the event, Ibrahim Ilyasli, head of AWU's poetry department, noted that while a person may have many awards and titles, a poet's truest representation is their poetry. Reading Hajan Hajisoy's works, he said, is enough to understand the wisdom he imparts.

Deputy Chair of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid, Professor Rafig Aliyev, ANAS Corresponding and Doctor of Medical Sciences Sudeyf Imamverdiyev, among others, congratulated the jubilarian and conveyed their best wishes.

Speakers highlighted Hajan Hajisoy's human qualities, his significant contributions as a scientist, and his diplomatic career, outlining that he served as ambassador in Georgia during a difficult period and represented Azerbaijan with distinction.

ASOIU faculty members, along with poets Rafael Tagiyev, Elchin Iskandarzade, Shahismayil Shammedoglu, and others, also congratulated Hajan Hajisoy on his 80th birthday.

As Hajan Hajisoy demonstrated wisdom in diplomacy, his poetry reflects equal sensitivity and responsibility. His works reveal a poet who values the word, celebrates national and moral values, and conveys patriotism. His poetry never contains unnecessary words; it gives voice to the struggles of Azerbaijan, including the pain of occupation and the issues faced in the country's independence years.

Hajan Hajisoy's verses express his unwillingness to accept injustice, his sorrow over the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, and his joy at the liberation of Karabakh and the restoration of justice, resulting in uplifting poetic works.

At the end of the event, Hajan Hajisoy expressed gratitude to the organizers and participants and recited some of his new poems.