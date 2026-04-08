U.S. plans to facilitate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

8 April 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Ulviya Poladova

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will help with the buildup of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

"There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump emphasized the economic opportunities that could arise from this cooperation. He indicated that the U.S. would provide various supplies to support reconstruction efforts in Iran, suggesting a shift towards collaboration rather than confrontation.

"Iran wants it to happen; they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!" he stated, highlighting what he perceives as a collective readiness for improvement in regional relations.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, with approximately one-quarter of global maritime oil trade passing through it. Any disruptions in its operation have an immediate impact on global markets and energy prices.

Amid the current crisis stemming from tensions surrounding Iran, oil transportation through the Strait has become significantly complicated.

However, experts emphasize that even with maximum capacity, the existing infrastructure can only replace a limited portion of the shipments. Analysts estimate that alternative routes cover less than one-third of the usual volume transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

A temporary halt in fighting and the reopening of Hormuz would allow Middle Eastern exporters to ship significant volumes of oil that have been trapped inside the Gulf since hostilities began.