Mediterranean migrant death toll surges in 2026

7 April 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ulviyya Poladova

More than 180 people are feared dead or missing following the latest shipwrecks in the Mediterranean. The total number of fatalities in 2026 is now approaching 1,000, making it one of the deadliest starts to a year since 2014, AzerNEWS reports.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said that so far this year, around 765 people had died in the Central Mediterranean - over 460 more than during the same period in 2025.

Across the entire Mediterranean region, at least 990 deaths have been recorded in 2026, despite a noticeable decline in the number of migrant arrivals in Europe.



"These tragedies show, once again, that far too many people are still risking their lives on dangerous routes. Saving lives must come first. But we also need stronger, unified efforts to stop traffickers and smugglers from exploiting vulnerable people, and to expand safe and regular pathways - so no one is ever forced into these deadly journeys," stated IOM Director General Amy Pope.

On 5 April, more than 80 migrants went missing when a boat capsized in the Central Mediterranean after departing from Tajoura, Libya, with around 120 people on board. The vessel took on water in rough weather before overturning.

A total of 32 survivors were rescued by a merchant vessel and a tugboat and later brought to Lampedusa by the Italian Coast Guard. Two bodies have been recovered, while IOM teams are assisting survivors on the ground.

Earlier, on 1 April, 19 people were found dead aboard a vessel off southern Italy near Lampedusa. Survivors said the boat had left Zuara, Libya, overnight between 28 and 29 March. Fifty-eight people were rescued, including women and children, with several reported in critical condition.

After three days at sea, the vessel was left adrift due to engine failure, fuel shortages and lack of food as weather conditions deteriorated.

Despite a sharp drop in arrivals, fatalities are rising. Italy has recorded about 6,200 arrivals so far in 2026, down from 9,400 over the same period in 2025.

Photo: IOM