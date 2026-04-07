Moldova backs final exit from CIS, cites Russia’s violations and EU path

7 April 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Parliament of Moldova has approved in its second reading the country’s final withdrawal from the statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), marking a significant step in Chisinau’s geopolitical realignment, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative was submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, which argued that the fundamental principles of the CIS are no longer upheld by its key member, Russia.

According to the ministry, Moscow has failed to respect the territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of neighboring states. It pointed to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, its past military actions in Georgia, and the continued presence of Russian troops in Moldova’s Transnistria region.

The government emphasized that exiting CIS structures aligns with Moldova’s broader strategy of European integration, reflecting a shift toward closer ties with European institutions.

During the vote held on April 2, a majority of lawmakers supported the move, with 60 members of parliament voting in favor of withdrawal.

The decision underscores Moldova’s ongoing efforts to distance itself from post-Soviet frameworks and reinforce its pro-European trajectory.