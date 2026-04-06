NASA chief sees high chances of alien life

6 April 2026 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The likelihood of discovering evidence of life beyond Earth is considered quite high, according to the head of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Jared Isaakman, AzerNEWS reports.

“I would say the chances of finding something that shows we are not alone in the universe are very high,” Isaakman said. However, he stressed that no signs of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth have been observed so far.

Isaakman also highlighted a historic milestone for human spaceflight: astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft are set to break the record for the farthest distance a person has traveled from Earth within the next 24 hours. “During their flyby of the Moon, they will reach the opposite side and surpass the previous record,” he explained.

At the peak of the mission, the crew will be 406,773 km from Earth — 6,000 km farther than the previous record — offering humanity an unprecedented view of our home planet from the depths of space. Isaakman noted that this mission marks a major step forward in humanity’s journey toward deep-space exploration.