Mazda halts Middle East car production over delivery issues

7 April 2026 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese automaker Mazda has temporarily halted production of vehicles destined for the Middle East due to supply chain disruptions caused by the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

Production for the Middle Eastern market will be paused during April and May. The company has stated that it plans to increase output for European and other markets, ensuring that overall production volumes remain unaffected.

According to reports, Mazda initially continued assembly as planned while exploring alternative supply routes. However, it soon became clear that bypassing the Strait of Hormuz was not feasible. The company ultimately decided to suspend production to prevent a backlog of unsold cars in its warehouses. Mazda typically supplies around 30,000 vehicles annually to countries including Saudi Arabia, Israel, and other Middle Eastern nations, with most units produced at its factories in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures.

Other Japanese automakers have faced similar challenges. In March, Toyota cut production for the Middle East by 20,000 vehicles and plans to reduce output by an additional 24,000 units in April. Nissan also scaled back assembly by 1,200 vehicles in March and expects a similar reduction in April.

This situation highlights how geopolitical tensions in key shipping lanes can ripple across global supply chains, affecting not only energy markets but also the automotive industry. Analysts note that prolonged disruptions could accelerate Japanese manufacturers’ push to diversify supply routes and invest in regional assembly hubs outside traditional channels.

Interestingly, some experts suggest that the crisis might prompt innovation in logistics, such as increased use of rail networks through Central Asia or expanded shipping via the Suez Canal, potentially reshaping the way cars reach the Middle East in the future.